After seven months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation, actor Kangana Ranaut has gone back on the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actor posted a few morning selfies on social media on Thursday and expressed her excitement to be resuming work after the hiatus. Throughout this entire period, Kangana has been busy with her social media debut, her verbal war with many prominent names in the country, and her fearless statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, the actor posted to inform her fans that she was flying to South India to finish her ‘most ambitious’ bilingual project Thalaivi in which she plays the role of celebrated actor and politician J Jayalalithaa. Also Read - YouTuber Arrested For Posting Abusive Content Against Women, Kangana Ranaut Demands His Release Saying 'What is This Gunda Raaj?'

Kangana’s post on Thursday morning read, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says BMC is Now 'Threatening Her Neighbours' to Isolate Her Socially — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor tweeted to express disgust on the news of a 19-year-old girl succumbing to her injuries after being gang-raped in UP’s Hathras. While most part of the country is agitated with how UP CM Yogi Adityanath is running the state, Kangana said that she believes in Yogi’s administration and she’s hopeful for justice. “I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia” (sic), she posted.

I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has got around four films in her kitty apart from Thalaivi. She’s working on Tejas in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, followed by a film titled Dhaakad which is an out-and-out action entertainer. The actor recently announced a film titled Aparajita Ayodhya which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident, apart from her yet-to-be-titled film on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.