Kangana Ranaut on Still Being Unmarried: Bollywood is exploding with real-life love stories and all eyes are on the actors who are still single or at least single in the public eye. When asked actor Kangana Ranaut about her love life and marriage plans, she laughed at the question first and then revealed the reason having an unmarried tag – people think she keeps men away from her. During the promotions of Dhaakad, Kangana was asked if she too is a dhaakad (a force) in real life, Kangana revealed, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.” When probed further, she said, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.”Also Read - Video: Karan Kundrra Calls Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash 'A Good Kisser', Latter Can't Stop Blushing - Watch

Arjun Rampal, who is also in Dhaakad, chipped in and talked about Kangana in real life. “All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person”, Arjun said. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash in Sexy Slit Dress, Karan Kundrra in Velvet Suit Win #TejRan Fans' Hearts at Lock Upp Success Bash - See Viral Pics

Dhaakad’s trailer was released last month. The film stars Kangana in the lead while Arjun Rampal plays a negative character in the movie. The trailer was praised by several fans. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Casts a Spell in 3D Shimmery Off-Shoulder Gown With Thigh-High Slit For Lock Upp Success Bash- Hot Pics

Watch Dhaakad trailer here:



Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 20, 2022.