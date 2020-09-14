The withering remarks against Shiv Sena, its party leader Sanjay Raut, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray don’t seem to stop after the BMC demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranaut‘s office in Mumbai. Post Thackeray’s press conference on Monday in which he said that the opposition is doing politics in the matter, the BJP came out to say that the CM should know where to fight and where to maintain his calm. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Stands by Her PoK Statement as She Leaves Mumbai With a 'Heavy Heart'

President of the BJP in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, took to Twitter and made a post in the Marathi language to question the CM for his party's statements and action in the Kangana Ranaut case. He also talked about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and mentioned that the Mumbai Police didn't do a proper investigation in the matter.

Patil's tweet read, "Chief Minister says Opposition is doing politics, but then who started Kangana Ranaut's topic? If the Mumbai police had filed an FIR and investigated properly, there was no need for the Central agencies to do anything. Therefore, the time has come for you to keep your mask aside" (sic) He added that the central government has only set an example of the right administration and not politics.

When Thackeray was asked about his party’s stand on the entire row, he said he will have to remove the ‘mask of the Chief Minister’ to address the ‘politics’ that’s happening in the case. “I will have to remove the mask of the Chief Minister to respond to politics. If I don’t speak, it doesn’t meanI don’t have answers. Whatever political storms come, I will face those too. I will fight the coronavirus too,” he said on Monday.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, also took a jibe at Thackeray in the Shiv Sena vs Kangana row. He said that the CM of a state should understand that his fight is with the coronavirus, not with the opposition or the Bollywood actor. “Today in Maharashtra, there are more than 10 lakh COVID-19 patients, and our state accounts for 40 per cent total deaths in the country. Firstly, our Chief Minister should fight against coronavirus rather than the opposition or Kangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Manikarnika actor travelled back to his hometown in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. As she left Mumbai, Kangana took to Twitter to say that she stands by her statement in which she compared Mumbai to PoK. She said she was terrorised by the very protectors of democracy in the city. Kangana said that the ‘Shiv Sena has turned into Soniya Sena’. Here’s here tweet:

चंडीगढ़ मे उतरते ही मेरी सिक्यरिटी नाम मात्र रह गयी है, लोग ख़ुशी से बधाई दे रेही हैं, लगता है इस बार मैं बच गयी, एक दिन था जब मुंबई में माँ के आँचल की शीतलता महसूस होती थी आज वो दिन है जब जान बची तो लाखों पाए, शिव सेना से सोनिया सेना होते ही मुंबई में आतंकी प्रशासन का बोल बाला। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The actor was granted Y+ security by the Centre as she decided to come to Mumbai for a few days earlier last week. Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Before leaving the city, she met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and said that she expressed her concerns. Kangana said that the governor listened to her like a daughter and she’s hopeful that justice will be given to her.