Ever since Kangana Ranaut has spoken about Bollywood, nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker in an interview with Republic TV, she is making headlines and trending on social media due to Twitter wars. The latest one to comment on Kangana’s video is actor and director Anurag Kashyap. He has recently shared his observation on the Manikarnika actor and said that she has changed and doesn’t know ‘this new Kangana’. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Demands CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's Case, Shares Kangana Ranaut's Statement on Jiah Khan’s Suicide, Asks For Her Logics That Changed

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to share his views on the ongoing situation. He said, “It’s enough Kangana. If your family and close friends don’t see what you are saying and they are with this then it means everyone is using you. Rest, it’s up to you, if you want to abuse me you can.” Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Dignity, Integrity' Reply to Kangana Ranaut, Says 'Proud of You'

“मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको ।” Also Read - I Think This Was a Compliment: Swara Bhasker Takes a Jibe at Kangana Ranaut For Calling Her 'B-Grade Actress'

He shared an old interview of Kangana where she is seen addressing controversies revolving around her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He wrote, “I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming to my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika.”

“कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है”

In a series of Anurag’s tweets, it looks like he is concerned for Kangana and slammed the new side of her. However, Kangana gave a befitting reply to Kashyap, calling him ‘Mini Mahesh Bhatt’ and claiming that he is a ‘protecting movie mafia’. Kangana’s tweet reads, “Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia”.

Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PjP9JJ3Ymy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

In another tweet, the actor added words like ‘terrorism promoters’, ‘urban naxals’, ‘anti nationals’. Read the full tweet, “Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force, dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?(sic)”