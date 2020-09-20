Actor Kangana Ranaut talked about being sexually harassed at the hands of men in the film industry in her latest tweets. The actor made a few new posts on Sunday in support of Payal Ghosh who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Kangana said that she stands by what Payal has said because she has faced the same when ‘big heroes’ flashed her inside her vanity van or tried to shove their tongue down her throat during parties. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Makes New Statements Against Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Case, Receives Support From NCW

Kangana wrote, “What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himself on you.” (sic) Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Backs Anurag Kashyap Against Sexual Allegations Levelled By Payal Ghosh

The actor added that the film industry is full of people who are living in fake marriages and exploiting young women and men for sexual advances. “Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap (sic) Also Read - Why Is Kangana Ranaut Not Opposing Claims of Making 'Unlawful Alterations' in Her Office: BMC to Court

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

The actor went on to talk about the #MeToo movement that came to India in 2018. Kangana said that it was a big failure in the country and Payal is likely to be humiliated and silenced at the end of this all. Kangana said, “#MeToo has been a big failure in Bullywood, because most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure #PayalGhosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society #AnuragKashyap” (sic)

#MeToo has been a big failure in Bullywood, because most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure #PayalGhosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society #AnuragKashyap https://t.co/qUNyeDtb7r — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Claiming that she knows Anurag has hooked up with many women even when he was married, Kangana said that the allegations against him are common in the film industry. “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh” (sic)

Adding more to the war of words between her and Anurag Kashyap on Twitter, Kangana said that the filmmaker is ‘capable of doing’ what all he has been accused of. “Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me.” (sic)

Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Earlier, after Kangana lent her support to Payal on Twitter and sought Kashyap’s arrest following the #MeToo allegations by Payal, the filmmaker took to Twitter to deny the allegations. He said that he has only loved and respected women all his life and he doesn’t endure the harassment of any sort at his workplace or in his personal life.