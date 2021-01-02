Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to the court’s order in rejecting her plea seeking a restrain over the demolition of her house by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The actor took to Twitter to say that she has not done anything illegal and alleged that this is just a part of the agenda in harassing her. In its order, the court observed that Kangana had got three apartments merged into one which was a ‘violation of the sanctioned plan.’ The actor, however, wrote that all apartments in her building are built in the same way. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Court Says 'Grave Violation' as Actor Merges Three Flats Into One

The tweet that Kangana made in response to the court’s order, adding that she is going to approach the higher court in the matter, read, “Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it, @mybmc ⁩is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court.” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gives Back To Trolls Who Slammed Her For Bikini Picture, Says 'Don't Try To Preach'

On Thursday, a Dindoshi court dismissed the application filed by Kangana last week seeking a restraining order on demolition by the BMC. In the order, judge LS Chavan mentioned that the actor had combined three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in the Khar area and that called for ‘violation.’ The court said that the actor had merged the sunk area, the duct area, the common passage and even converted the free Floor Space Index into a habitable area.

The court’s order read, “There are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required.” In August last year, Kangana reached Bombay High Court against BMC after the civic body demolished parts of her office. The court observed that it was a politically influenced demolition conducted in an unfair manner.