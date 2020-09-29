Actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted to allege that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been ‘threatening’ her neighbours by sending them notices and asking them to ‘socially isolate’ the actor. The BMC, on September 9, demolished the parts of the actor bungalow-cum-office after which she filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. The case is still being heard. Also Read - BMC Says Court's 'Relief' to Kangana Ranaut in Demolition Case Will Set a Bad Example For Public

On Tuesday noon, Kangana tweeted: “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏” (sic)

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Earlier, during the hearing on Monday, the BMC told the court that giving relief to the actor in the case would set a bad example in front of the general public. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Senior Counsel Aspi Chinoy said that if the court grants the compensation of Rs 2 crore to Kangana or provides her any other kind of relief, it will be telling the public that ‘people who make political utterances have a higher degree of immunity.’ Demanding the dismissal of Kangana’s petition, Aspe asserted that the actor was carrying out ‘illegal construction’ at her property and the BMC couldn’t have waited ‘until the last brick was put.’

All this began with a verbal fight between the actor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in which both the CM of Maharashtra and the Home Minister of the state also participated. Kangana was later given Y-level security by the Union Home Ministry that led to much uproar. Earlier, while hearing the case, the high court observed that the ‘swiftness’ with which the BMC carried out the demolition was politically motivated.