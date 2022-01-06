Kangana Ranaut on PM’s security lapse incident: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is often seen speaking and writing in support of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, commented on the incident that is being seen as the major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. She took to her Instagram stories to call the incident ‘shameful’ and an ‘attack on every single Indian.’Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's New Year Resolution: Actor Wishes For Less FIRs And More Love Letters In 2022

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped by the protestors in Punjab after which his team decided to return. The incident has become the subject of a nationwide debate. In her long post on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji (sic)."

What happened in Punjab with PM: All about the security lapse incident

On Wednesday, PM Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, a village in Punjab. The PM was to fly in a helicopter from Bhatinda where he had landed on Wednesday morning. However, the rains and the poor visibility in winter made it difficult for him to move ahead, so his team decided to take the road to the village which meant he had to travel for over two hours by road. While the PM waited for around 20 minutes for the weather to turn better, nothing could work out. As the PM proceeded to travel by road after the confirmation from his security team and the arrangements by the DGP, Punjab Police, he had to face an unexpected situation.

Just when his convoy reached a flyover, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the road was found blocked by the protestors. Even after waiting for around 20 minutes, the protestors couldn’t be removed and that’s when it was decided that he would make a u-turn and go back via the same route.