Kangana Ranaut on Gandhigiri: Kangana Ranaut knows about the issues that matter to her and that concern the nation. She takes pride in speaking up for what she strongly feels for. The actress is ‘Dhaakad‘ in real life and the same can be seen in her promotional interviews for the film across various platforms. In an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, the actress spoke about being a ‘violent person’ herself.



Kangana Ranaut: I am a violent person by nature

Kangana , who was present with her co-stars, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and the director of the film – Razneesh Ghai, said she loved the idea of being the first Indian female superstar to be fronting an out-and-out action entertainer on the big screen. She said she’s not someone who would follow the Gandhian ideology of non-violence and would always show a combative stand on the issues.

“I am a violent person by nature. I am not joking. Some people are violent by nature and such people go on to become IPS or choose the defence forces. There are people jo ek gaal par thappad kha ke dusre gaal par khane ki ideology follow karte hain aur kuch hote hain jo tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azaadi duga… waise vali ideology follow karte hain. Hum khoon dene valon me se hain. Meri ideology waisi hi hai, meri taseer bhi waisi hi hai,” she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Jibe at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn For THIS Reason

She talked about how her ‘violent’ character was one of the reasons she agreed to do Dhaakad. “I am fiery. I think fiery. So when I got this character, I could relate. I felt good. I was like ‘Karte Hain Kuch toda fodi’ (let’s do some destruction). The kind of action that I have done in this film has never been attempted by any man on-screen, let alone a woman,” she said. Kangana’s Agent Agni is a fearless woman who would do anything for her duty. She faces her biggest challengers in Arjun Rampal’s Rudraveer and Divya Dutta’s Rohini. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is 'Tiger Shroff Plus Hrithik Roshan' in Dhaakad Trailer 2, Says Ram Gopal Varma, Do You Agree? - Watch Video

The film is directed by debutant director Razneesh Ghai who has directed Kangana in many ad films before. In the same interview, he said Kangana was his only choice for the film and he didn’t want to settle on anyone any lesser than her. The director added that even though the actress has been speaking so much about other films and promoting them through her social media handles, his film hasn’t received the same response from other celebrities.

Dhaakad releases on May 20th and is facing a Box Office clash with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.