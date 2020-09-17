Actor Kangana Ranaut is all furious and not ready to forget how the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished the parts of her office in Mumbai while she was away. In her latest interview with Times Now, the actor talked about many things – from her stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, her political ideologies, the statements that several political leaders have made against her to the incident that turned the war of words into a financial loss. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Latest Attack on Sanjay Raut: How Much do You Contribute to Economy?

While talking about the BMC ruining the parts of her office and damaging the expensive decor, and the equipment inside the building, Kangana said that she felt emotionally ‘raped’. The actor said that she couldn’t sleep for the four nights in a row during her stay in the city because she was constantly reminded of the humiliation she had to face at the hands of the ruling party of the state and the civic body. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Urmila Matondkar, Calls Her 'Soft Porn Star', Says 'She Isn't Known For Her Acting'

“I will take compensation for that… because it’s my hard-earned money. What they did to me mentally, emotionally – that the Karma will get to them. I felt raped, violated – four nights that I stayed in Mumbai, I was not able to sleep because of constant threats, humiliation, and abuses. Karma will settle the scores for that,” she said.

Kangana went on to say that she is vying to avenge her loss and she’s ready to take the legal route and let the people pay for what they have done to her. “I will make sure that legally, they compensate for at least the monetary damages because the rest cannot be healed and concealed unless I see them suffer the way they have made me suffer,” she said. Targetting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, the actor added that ‘they think like they are the kings of the state’. She said, “Right now, they are behaving like the kings of Maharashtra, the truth is that they don’t deserve that position. They have got this position on the basis of good karma and goodwill of somebody else. It’s time to take that from them and unless that happened, I will remain wounded.”

Meanwhile, the last time an actor used ‘rape’ so casually while talking about her mental and physical condition in a statement, he had to face a wide backlash from all across the country. The actor was Salman Khan and he made the statement (that he immediately retracted) during the promotions of his film Sultan.