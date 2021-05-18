Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for Covid-19. Informing fans about the same, she took to Instagram stories and announced, “Hello everyone, today I tested negative for COVID. want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend COVID fan clubs. Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus. Anyway, thanks for your wishes and love.” Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Soon after her post, she shared a video where she shared her experience of recovering from coronavirus. Kangana, who earlier had said that she would rather not share her Covid-19 journey as she does not want to offend Covid Fan Clubs, ends up sharing one. She also said that her sister Rangoli Chandel helped her, however, change her mind.

As per the actor, it's more an internal fight against the virus. She said that she had lost the sense of taste and smell and had weakness and homemade 'kadha', gargles, and steam helped her recover along with yoga. She further urged her fans to abide by all the precautions to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

On May 8, Kangana had shared that she has isolated herself after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She said that she is sure that she will ‘demolish’ the coronavirus which for her is just a ‘small-time flu which got too much press’. However, she was criticized for appearing insensitive and spreading misinformation. In the follow-up Instagram story, she said that Instagram apparently deleted her post as she ‘threatened to demolish Covid’ suggested that it must have been reported by the ‘Covid fan club’.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after a controversial tweet over post-election result violation in Bengal. As per the Twitter spokesperson, she repeatedly violated Twitter policy on ‘hateful conduct and abusive behaviour’. The micro-blogging site’s spokesperson told Wion, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thalaivi, based on Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.