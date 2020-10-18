Actor Kangana Ranaut is on a cloud nine as the time of wedding festivities has begun in her family. The actor’s younger brother, Aksht Ranaut is getting married next month and the pre-wedding ceremonies have kick-started. In a new glimpse from the same on Twitter, Kangana shared a small clip of herself smearing haldi paste (turmeric) on her brother’s body as a mark of the new beginning in life. Also Read - 'Kangana Maliciously Brings Religion in All Her Tweets' - Contents of FIR Against The Ranaut Sisters

Kangana shared a video from her official Twitter handle that showed her dressed up beautifully in a green coloured saree and taking part in the pre-wedding rituals at home. The actor further described the ritual and mentioned how it is performed at the house of maternal grandparents who are the first people to get the invitation to the wedding. The actor took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, “Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents Red heart” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut in Legal Trouble! Bandra Court Orders FIR Against Her For Allegedly Spreading Communal Hatred

Kangana’s gorgeous statement jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee cannot be missed in the post. The actor looks absolutely lovely in her mint-green saree, tied-up hair and stunning jewellery while her sister, Rangoli Chandel, also dresses up in a weaved blue saree that she styles with some gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, both the sisters have been booked by the Mumbai Police for sedition and spreading communal hatred with their tweets and interviews. While Kangana dismissed the news by laughing it off, the actor’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique told Mumbai Mirror that the FIR is an attack on the actor’s right to express freely in the country. He added that Kangana doesn’t hate any religion.