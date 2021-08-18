Mumbai: The situation in Afghanistan is extremely heartbreaking and some really disturbing pictures and videos have been circulated on social media. However, not many have come out to speak about the situation, as of yet. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold statements, has expressed her opinion on the matter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a long note where she stated that ‘conflict between Taliban and Afghanistan is decade old’ and ‘one has to be delusional to not see after China unleashed Corona on the world’,Also Read - Escorted by Taliban, Here's the Dramatic Story of India's Midnight Evacuation from Afghanistan

Her post read, “Conflict between Talibanis and Afghanistan is decade old, one has to be delusional not to see after China unleashed corona onto the world, took over American politics. Suddenly Talibani apes with their world class weapons and most superior technology and massive whitewashing media campaigns have taken over Afghanistan while America gets out of the picture conveniently. Also Pakistan is applauding this move. So clearly, now are neighbours are Talibanis not Pakistanis. Also, China has helped Talibanis after putting Uyghurs Muslims in concentration camps, banning Quran in China and forcefully selling their organs. Welcome to the world of communists. (sic)” Also Read - Video: Taliban Fighters Open Fire at Protesters For Waving Afghanistan National Flag

Check It Out Here:

Earlier, she took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Today we watch silently, tomorrow this can happen with us as well”. Also Read - Incredible Courage: Afghan Women Protest For Their Rights on Kabul Streets In Front of Armed Taliban Militants | Watch

The dramatic takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban within days of United States troops moving out has caught many unawares. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the government’s strategy to evacuate Indian citizens in the next few days and ensure safety to the Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan, in a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting. This is the second meeting of CCS within 24 hours amid the fast changing situation in Afghanistan. Modi chaired the first CCS meeting on Tuesday evening and directed the officials for speedy evacuation of Indians who are still in the war torn country, in the next few days and also to provide all possible help to “Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar attended the meeting.