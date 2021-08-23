Thalaivii Release Date Out: Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii is all set for the theatrical release on September 10. The Jayalalithaa biopic will finally release in theatres after being pushed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a new poster of the film stating that ‘iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen’. The poster features Kangana and Arvind Swami, who plays the role of he former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran (MGR).Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Speaks On Afghanistan-Taliban Conflict: 'One Has To Be Delusional To Not See'

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Shooting of Dhakkad With a Dinner Date With Team in Budapest

Apart from Kangana and Arvind, the film also features Bhagyashree, Nassar, and Madhu among others in important roles. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

Meanwhile, she has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.