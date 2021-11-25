New Delhi: After facing an FIR in Mumbai for her allegedly derogatory remarks against the Sikh community, actor Kangana Ranaut has now been summoned by the Delhi assembly’s panel on peace and harmony. The actor has been asked to appear before the committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on December 6, reported NDTV.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Responds to FIR With a Glass of Wine in Hand And 'Mood'

Kangana had taken to her Instagram stories a day after the government announced that it will be repealing the three contentious farm laws. The actor, who is often criticised for allegedly hurting the sentiments of communities and has faced multiple FIRs for her controversial statements in the past, was sent a summon on Thursday. The notice that the committee sent to Kangana in Mumbai reads, “The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account… (sic).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Faces FIR For Allegedly Calling Sikh Community 'Khalistani Terrorists' in Her Instagram Post

The summons further mentions that Kangana’s “blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists… has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community.” Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Kejriwal Promises Rs 1000 To Every Woman If AAP Forms Govt, Terms It Biggest Women Empowerment Program

On Monday, a fresh police complaint was filed against Kangana for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by referring to them as ‘Khalistani terrorists’ in her post on social media a few days back. The complaint was filed at Mumbai’s Khar police station by one Amarjit Singh Sandhu who accused Kangana of trying to spread hatred with her statements and show disrespect to a community. Kangana has been booked under Section 295A of the IPC that is about ‘deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.’

The Padma Awardee had taken to her Instagram stories to write: