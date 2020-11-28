Actor Kangana Ranaut commented on the BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar‘s statement on the Bombay High Court‘s decision in the property demolition case. On Friday, while speaking to the media, Pednekar called the actor ‘Do Takke Ke Log‘ and said that a woman from Himachal Pradesh called Mumbai ‘PoK’ and got away with it. Ranaut shared the same video statement from Pednekar on Twitter on Saturday and wrote how the BMC and the Maharashtra government continue to call her names despite the HC’s decision in her favour. She also named her old nemesis Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi in her tweet. Also Read - BMC Mayor Calls Kangana Ranaut '2 Takke Ke Log' While Reacting to HC's Judgment in Property Demolition Case

The actor's post read, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls …. I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much Slightly smiling face" (sic)

The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls ….

I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much 🙂 https://t.co/by2VKQauZt
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

In its decision on Friday, the HC asked the BMC to pay compensation for damaging Ranaut’s Pali Hill property that was partly demolished by the civic body on September 9 after the actor made a tweet comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, upsetting Shiv Sena. After hearing both sides, the high court mentioned that no institution can use ‘muscle power’ against any citizen of the country and any decision taken by a government body should be in the ‘four walls of the legal system.’ The court also observed that the action of demolishing parts of Kangana’s property was ‘malafide and carried out to’ cause substantial losses’ to her. A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla also asked Kangana to be careful with her tweets in the future.

While BJP welcomed the decision, Shiv Sena and the BMC have said that they would want to ‘study’ the copy of the judgment.