Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on World Mental Health Day and promoted her film Judgementall Hai Kya that was released last year to mixed reviews at the Box Office. The film attempted to create awareness about mental health and Kangana tweeted on Saturday to tell all that her film faced a media ban along with controversy about its original title – Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana took a dig at Deepika Padukone whose foundation for mental awareness The Live Laugh And Love objected to the title of the film before its change. Mentioning 'depression ki dukan' in her tweet, Kangana wrote, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay" (sic)

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

Apart from Deepika’s TILL Foundation, several other organisations working towards creating mental awareness also objected to the title of Kangana’s film which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The Indian Psychiatric Society had even filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi demanding to be informed about how the film would actually deal with mental health fearing that it might be insensitive towards those struggling with the stigma.