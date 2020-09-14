Actor Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai on Monday morning but continued to criticise CM Uddhav Thackeray and his government in Maharashtra. The actor now shared another tweet mentioning the Chief Minister’s son Aaditya Thackeray and alleged that he ‘hangs out’ with the ‘movie-mafia’ and those who are responsible for the alleged murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (murder theory is just a conspiracy so far). Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Row: BJP Questions Uddhav Thackeray, Calls Out Mumbai Police's Probe in SSR Case

Kangana shared an article reported by india.com in which we mentioned the BJP’s statements on what the CM said in his press conference on Sunday. Kangana tweeted the article and wrote, “Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Stands by Her PoK Statement as She Leaves Mumbai With a 'Heavy Heart'

Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!! https://t.co/KzfVPfx5s8 Also Read - How BMC Delayed Court Hearing to Carry Out Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Office — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The actor was in a bitter war of words with the Shiv Sena on Twitter before everything turned a little more serious with the BMC demolishing parts of her office in Mumbai. The actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel were still on their way back to the city when the civic body carried out the demolition. This happened after Kangana was granted Y+ security by the Ministry of Home Affairs upon her request and the recommendation from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The actor in her previous tweet compared Mumbai to PoK that irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maha-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who released official statements saying that if the actor doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai, she should not come back to the city. This was followed by Raut’s statement to a news channel in which he used derogatory language and called the actor a ‘haramkhor ladki‘ and also threatened her to bring her father in the city.

In lieu, Kangana released a video addressing the Chief Minister of the state and Raut telling them that they cannot curb someone’s freedom of speech and call her names.

Before flying out of Mumbai, the actor met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday and expressed her concerns. She said that the governor listened to her like a daughter.