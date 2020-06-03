Actor Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities for speaking up for American lives following the George Floyd’s killing in the city of Minneapolis but not speaking a word when it comes to native Indians being victimised. The Queen actor referred to the social media posts of celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others who pledged their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Also Read - Hypocrite Much? Twitterati Slams Indians Who Are Protesting George Floyd's Murder But Remain Silent on Violence at Home

Speaking to Pinkvilla on the matter, she emphasized that ‘The Sadhu lynching happened and no one said a word’. She further stated that ‘it is a shame they continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on a bandwagon, which gives them two minutes of fame but white people must drive the bandwagon because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes’. She was quoted as saying, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.” Also Read - Twitter Changes Logo to Black, Updates Bio to #BlackLivesMatter to Protest George Floyd's Killing

She further adds, “Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support. Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgment from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren’t fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers.” Also Read - Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife R Aishwarya Welcome a Baby Boy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

George Floyd, a black man, lost his life at the age of 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white officer pressed his neck with his knee for more than eight minutes. The police officer was arrested on Friday and has been charged with third-degree murder.