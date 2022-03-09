Mumbai: The collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are fabulous, especially for a film that was released amid COVID restrictions. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has reached the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the Box Office and by doing that, it has become only the third Hindi film to do so in the post-pandemic times. However, seems like Kangana Ranaut isn’t satisfied with the reports of Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s Box Office success.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gangubai vs Alia Bhatt Raazi's at Box Office as Gangubai Kathiawadi Set to Beat Raazi's Record - Check Day 10 Detailed Collection Report

Commenting on the film's business, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of a random blind article. Kangana took a dig at the performance of the Alia Bhatt starrer and hinted at the collection of the film being forged. Her caption in the stories read, "Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki… (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some obligations) (sic)."

Earlier, in another post, she had indirectly appreciated the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi for releasing the film on the big screen and thereby helping in reviving the Box Office business. She made this post after predicting that the film will bomb at the ticket window and 'Rs 200 crore will burn to ashes.' Her post read, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power… (sic)."

Why would you pull down a film riding on the shoulders of a woman on the basis of a blind article? We wonder!