Actor Kangana Ranaut is known as the fearless celebrity who does not mince her words when it comes to raising voice on an issue. Right from slamming people over nepotism to her controversy with Hrithik Roshan, she never shied away talking about the matter. Now, once again in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she slammed her ‘ex’ and ‘former co-star’ of living in a rented house while she owes her own home and office. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Fashion Stylist For 'Making Money' With Her Pictures Despite Banning Her

“Today, I can proudly say that my ex lives in a rented house is funded by his father and I have bought my house and office space on my own. It gave me a perspective that maybe, I have a fair chance in the society if I’m somebody like that”, she said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Mukesh Bhatt For Saying Sushant Singh Rajput Was Going The 'Parveen Babi Way'

Recalling comments that called her a gold digger, she said, “But at the same time, I’d say that when I started off, I didn’t have any material ambitions. It’s only a few years ago when I had a fallout with one of my exes (Hrithik Roshan) and the whole legal case happened, I remember it became a discussion that I’m from a small town, I’m after his money.” Also Read - They Told Him he is Worthless: Kangana Ranaut Speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's Films Being Unacknowledged- WATCH

It was like that and girls are judged on that basis. I started to think on those lines ever since. Maybe being a woman, I don’t look at money but am I looked at like that from an outside perspective that I’m a gold digger from a small town? It’s something that is so obnoxiously said to you that it can change the course of your life. So then, it became about material things”, she added.

Slamming Hrithik, she said, “If he said to his friends, ‘Oh, she’s only after my money,’ I didn’t know how to prove that it wasn’t it. In a relationship, how one who doesn’t have such possessions, comes from a small town with a humble background, have no chance of love, dignity! That person suddenly doesn’t have a say in this world of nepotistic materialistic people. Then, I thought I’m going to have the best house anyone will have, the best office and by the age of 50, I also will be one of the richest people in India. That’s what I’ve just decided.”