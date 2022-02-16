Kangana takes a dig at Karan Johar: Actor Kangana Ranaut once again take a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar at the latest event in Delhi where she was launching the trailer of her upcoming reality show – Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. During the press conference of the show, the actor called Karan her ‘best friend’ and said she would like to see him in the jail on her show. When Kangana was asked who she’d like to lock up first in her jail, she answered, “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I’d even like to put Ekta Kapoor.”Also Read - 'Take Action Against Her Parents': Kangana Ranaut Slams Video Of Young Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue

Both Kangana and KJo have been at the loggerheads ever since she appeared on his chat show and the entire discussion around ‘nepotism’ began. She has never lost any opportunity to speak about Karan or name those whom he has supported in the industry. On Wednesday, Kangana, along with the producer of the show – Ekta Kapoor, visited Delhi’s Banglasaheb Gurudwara and later released the trailer in a grand event. While speaking about the show, the actor mentioned that it’s going to be totally unfiltered and entertaining. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Gehraiyaan To Pornography, Says 'No Amount Of Skin Show Can Save It'

Lock Upp seems like a show which has become controversial even before going on air. Kangana has promised that she’s going to give a tough time to all the contestants with no mercy whatsoever. The show has a daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything and everything to survive in the show’s jail. Also Read - FIRs, 'B-Grade Haters' And Nepotism, Kangana Ranaut Goes All Out On Detractors In Lock Upp Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audience will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27, 2022. Watch Lock Upp 24X7 live on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February!