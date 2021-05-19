Mumbai: A day after Kangana Ranaut tested Covid-19 negative and shared her journey in battling the virus, she shared ‘lessons from the pandemic’ for her fans. Taking a jibe at celebrities who are raising the Covid-19 relief fund, she penned down several points marking it her ‘thought of the day’ that ‘might be complex or too evolved for few’. She has asked the celebrities to ‘not beg from poor people if you are rich’. She further wrote that ‘if their influence allows arranging for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals, they might save a few’. She has also asked ‘prominent personalities’ to not run after a few but to ‘protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support are given to him’. Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown: Section 144 Extended Till June 21 | Check Full List of Restrictions Here

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared, “Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it’s important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don’t beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arranging for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few. 4) if you are a prominent personality then don’t run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people’s problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don’t forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care … Love Kangana. (sic)” Also Read - Nagaland Government Extends Statewide Lockdown With Existing SOPs Till May 31

Check Out Her Post Here:

Her post comes after many celebrities started to raise Covid-19 relief funds to extend their support in a fight with the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raised over Rs 11 crore via their fundraising campaign. Priyanka Chopra had also kickstarted a fundraiser to help India in its fight with Covid-19. The donation has been increased to Rs 22 crore now. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Decision on Extension of Lockdown Will be Taken on May 23, Confirms CM Yediyurappa

On Tuesday, Kangana announced that she has tested negative for the virus. She wrote, “Hello everyone, today I tested negative for COVID. want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend COVID fan clubs. Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus. Anyway, thanks for your wishes and love.”

She also shared a video talking about her journey battling coronavirus. As per the actor, it’s more an internal fight against the virus. She said that she had lost the sense of taste and smell and had weakness and homemade ‘kadha’, gargles, and steam helped her recover along with yoga. She said that listening to Hanuman Chalisa helped her recover. She captioned the video, “I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps (sic).” She further urged her fans to abide by all the precautions to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

On May 8, Kangana had shared that she has isolated herself after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She said that she is sure that she will ‘demolish’ the coronavirus which for her is just a ‘small-time flu which got too much press’. However, she was criticized for appearing insensitive and spreading misinformation. In the follow-up Instagram story, she said that Instagram apparently deleted her post as she ‘threatened to demolish Covid’ suggested that it must have been reported by the ‘Covid fan club’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thalaivi, based on Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.