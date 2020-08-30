Actor Kangana Ranaut says that she has seen top stars in Bollywood consuming drugs and organising parties to invite others to do the same. In her latest interview with Republic, Kangana said that she knows a leading actor who used to organise parties where drugs were taken by both him and the guests. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh's Connection With Drugs And Bollywood to be Probed by CBI, Says Maha-HM Anil Deshmukh

Kangana said, “At that time, his girlfriend, who was a foreigner, used to be there with him. Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day.” Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Fails to Clearly Answer These 2 Questions Asked by CBI

The actor said that the actor was even admitted to a hospital because of drug-overdose but this was kept hidden from the media. “He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's New WhatsApp Chats With Siddharth Pithani And Others About 'Doobie' Revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti

She added that she was discredited for knowing these details and that almost the entire film industry consumes drugs. She said it is because of these ‘secrets’ that she has been declared a bipolar and people want to kill her.

Kangana also talked about a character actor who would spike her drinks and become violent with her. The actor has been quite vocal on issues like nepotism, favouritism, and lobbying in the industry. A few days back, when the drugs angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, she said that she can help the Narcotics Control Bureau with the inside details of the industry but she would require protection from the central government.