Actor Kangana Ranaut referred to an old interview of fellow actor Urmila Matondkar and called her a 'soft porn star'. The actor, who was speaking on Times Now recently, said that she was watching an interview in which Urmila allegedly 'mocked her struggles' and 'attacked' her. Her statement to the channel has now been widely discussed and debated with many thinking of it as a sexist slur. However, Kangana stands by what she said.

In her latest tweet, she mentioned that when a writer said Sunny Leone is not the right role model, he was lynched virtually but when she called Urmila a 'soft porn star', the hell broke loose.

Kangana wrote, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory” (sic)

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana’s statement against Urmila read, “Pulling faces, making a mockery out of my struggles, and attacking me on the basis of the fact that I’m trying to please BJP for a ticket. Well, one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket. Even Urmila… she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?” (sic)

The actor calling Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ has triggered a wide criticism on social media, especially from those who are fighting hard to demand gender equality and women empowerment. Urmila, too, hit back at the Manikarnika star and said that no one from a ‘cultured family’ uses such derogatory language against another woman. She also said that while it’s good that Kangana is speaking against the drug-lords, she should start looking at her home state Himachal Pradesh as the place where drugs originate from.