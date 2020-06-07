After co-directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct and produce an ambitious project titled Aparajitha Ayodhya. The film revolves around the Ram Mandir case and the actor will be wearing the director’s hat. The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also written the Baahubali series and Manikarnika. Speaking to Bombay Times, she confirmed the news and said that she has worked on the film from scratch. She furthermore calls the film ‘ a story of love, faith, unity and divinity’. Also Read - How Dare They! Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Bollywood Celebs For Supporting Black Lives Matter While Endorsing Fairness Cream

Kangana plans to stay behind the camera for the film. Revealing the same, she shares, "I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith, and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity."



"No, it does not make me nervous. It's tougher when you have to carry forward someone else's vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it's gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought", she says speaking about sitting on the director's chair.



“The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically”, she said while talking about the film.