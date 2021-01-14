Actor Kangana Ranaut seems to be turning his successful film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi into a franchise. The actor’s team has shared the details regarding her next project which is the second film in the Manikarnika franchise. Titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, the film will feature her in the role of Didda, Queen of Kashmir, who showed exemplary courage against Mughal invader Mehmood Ghaznavi. Also Read - Sedition Case Against Kangana Ranaut: Bombay HC Extends Interim Relief To Actor Till January 25

Queen Didda, who is considered one of the most fearless monarchs of India ruled Kashmir for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries. As revealed by Kangana’s team, the actor is keen to take the series forward by depicting the stories of female warriors India has produced over the years. The actor reportedly had a meeting with the film’s producer Kamal Jain recently where the script was finalised. The film is going to be a grand one, matching the international repute both in terms of budget and the appeal. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hints at Joining Politics in Latest Tweet After Facing Multiple Legal Cases Together

“The new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale, adding that the team intends to make a world class franchise of real-life women heroes. The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat,” said a source close to the production. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself to Amitabh Bachchan, Targets Taapsee Pannu Once Again

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda will be rolled early next year once Kangana finishes her ongoing commitments including Tejas, Dhaakad, and Thalaivi.