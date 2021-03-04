Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut often finds herself involved in trolling, sometimes it’s her social media post and sometimes it’s her statements. Right after the actor faced flak for shaming contemporary ‘achievers’ for wearing ‘American jeans and rags’, Kangana’s new breakfast photo on Thursday morning left netizens to wonder if the picture is taken from Google. Also Read - Flight Movie Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction on Watching Mohit Chadda's Thrilling Performance is Unmissable

Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of a summer smoothie recipe that appeared pink in colour and sprinkled with several berries of different kinds. Sharing the post, she called it ‘self-made’. She captioned it, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits Red heart#Tejas.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Face I-T Raid: Twitter Memes Say Kangana Ranaut is Happiest Today

A section of netizens pointed out that the actor might be lying and shared photos of similar images from Google. The recipe is called ‘Spring Acai Bowl’ and it is quite a famous smoothie across the globe. Netizens slammed Kangana and called her a ‘liar’. Also Read - Twitter Starts Rolling Out Spaces on Android in India, Know All About The Audio Chat Tool

Check Tweets:

You have same table as professional chef and you managed to put one drop of honey on spoon just like Chef. Sirf Bhakton ko pagal bana sakti ho, sabko nahi. pic.twitter.com/Au6oDFB3VB — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) March 4, 2021

You have same table as professional chef and you managed to put one drop of honey on spoon just like Chef. Sirf Bhakton ko pagal bana sakti ho, sabko nahi. pic.twitter.com/Au6oDFB3VB — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) March 4, 2021

You have same table as professional chef and you managed to put one drop of honey on spoon just like Chef. Sirf Bhakton ko pagal bana sakti ho, sabko nahi. pic.twitter.com/Au6oDFB3VB — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) March 4, 2021

You have same table as professional chef and you managed to put one drop of honey on spoon just like Chef. Sirf Bhakton ko pagal bana sakti ho, sabko nahi. pic.twitter.com/Au6oDFB3VB — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) March 4, 2021

However, Kangana clarified that the photo was taken inside her van and people are mistaken. She further tweeted, “Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do Red heart.”

On Wednesday, Kangana irked netizens after she shared old photos of three women achievers and wrote, “Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation, cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing.”

While she pointed out that the clothes have become in tune with other countries’ fast fashion movements but she herself forgot that she even sported exactly the same clothes at one point.