Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were clicked at the Bandra police station in the sedition case.

The sisters have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language, and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Kangana and Rangoli after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed, to register a complaint against the sibling.