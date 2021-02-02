The Bombay High Court on Tuesday continued an interim order passed by the civil court. It restrained the Mumbai civic body from taking any action against alleged irregularities at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai flats till February 5, 2021. The court also directed her to inform by then if she would apply to the BMC seeking regularisation of the unauthorised alternations at her Khar house. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gifts Luxury Flats Worth Rs 4 Cr to Her Sister Rangoli Chandel And Cousins in Chandigarh

In March 2018, BMC had issued a notice to Kangana for an alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her at the Orchid Breeze building in Khar, Mumbai. However, the civil court dismissed her suit against the notice in December and she moved to the high court. While dismissing the suit, the civil court observed that there was a ‘grave violation of the sanctioned plan’ while merging the three flats. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Funny Reaction When Summoned by Mumbai Court in Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Geedaron Ka Ek Jhund Aur Ek Sherni

Senior Advocate, Birendra Saraf, appearing on behalf of her, sought to stay demolition work stating that BMC’s action against her was nothing but ‘vendetta’ and she sought time from the court to apply for regularisation of the illegal portion of her flat. Also Read - Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar: Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Magistrate Court

Appearing for BMC, Senior lawyer Aspi Chinoy, told the court, “She has to apply for regularisation within the period stipulated in the notice and she is already three years later, while the notice had given only 30 days. The time of application can be extended only after the Court condones the delay.”

Saraf urged the court to keep Kangana’s appeal pending in the court. He said, “I am conceding that there is no other option but I cannot do that without taking written instructions from my client and I would require two days. My client’s regularisation depends on consent of the other members of the building”

Justice Chavan noted, “In any case, the entire structure will have to be regularised. If she says that she will go for regularisation, then this challenge in Court will have to go. This is an individual case. Not a group case. She (Kangana) has to speak for herself and cannot seek time for everyone else. In the interest of justice, liberty granted to Saraf to seek instructions from Ranaut as to whether a single applicant will apply for regularisation of the structure.”