The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the Kangana Ranaut vs BMC case today. The actor had filed a petition in the court on September 9 when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished parts of her Pali Hill-situated office-cum-bungalow in her absence. The court had ordered a stay at the actor's property after which the BMC filed an application stating that Kangan had made 'illegal alterations' and additions to her property without the permission of the civic body.

While passing the stay order on September 9, the day Kangana landed in Mumbai following a long war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter, the court had said that the 'swiftness' with which the BMC carried out the demolition showed 'political pressure'. However, the corporation denied the claims mentioning that they abided by the book their department follows while carrying out such demolitions.

On Saturday, September 19, the BMC filed an affidavit in the court challenging the Rs 2 crore compensation demanded by Kangana against the damage of her property. In its reply to the court, the civic body mentioned that the actor's demand is against 'the process of law'. They also added that nowhere in the actor's reply she has opposed BMC's claims of 'unauthorised construction' of her property. "The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations ad additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan… Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions," read the affidavit.

Apart from asking for the ‘dismissal’ of Kangana’s petition, the BMC also requested the court to let the actor pay extra cost. “The writ petition and the relief sought for therein constitute an abuse of power. The petition not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs,” the BMC said.