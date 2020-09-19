After Kangana Ranaut filed a plea at the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 2 crore as compensation for the damages done by the BMC for demolishing parts of her office in Mumbai, the BMC has filed a reply in the HC claiming that the actor has abused the process of law by demanding the compensation for something which was done ‘legally.’ Also Read - Sunny Leone Makes a Strange Post After Kangana Ranaut Questions Feminists For Calling Her Sexist in Urmila Matondkar Row

On Friday, the civic body urged the court to dismiss Kangana’s plea demanding damage. The reply also mentioned that the court shall impose a cost on her for filing a plea that doesn’t stand legal grounds. “The writ petition and the relief sought for therein constitute an abuse of power. The petition not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs,” the BMC said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says She Felt 'Raped' at The Hands of BMC And Shiv Sena Because of Emotional Trauma Caused to Her

It all began on September 9 when a BMC team arrived at the Pali Hill office of the Manikarnika actor and demolished many parts of the building. The civic body claimed that the actor had made ‘structural alterations’ to the passed map without their permission. Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were still on their way back to the city when the demolition was carried out. Also Read - How BMC Delayed Court Hearing to Carry Out Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Office

The actor approached the Bombay High Court on the same day and a stay order was passed by a bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla. On September 15, after a lot of hullabaloo, the actor approached the court again to seek compensation for the damage. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 22.

Meanwhile, in an interview recently, Kangana said that she will make sure the BMC pays for both the monetary and the mental damages caused to her by the demolition of the office that she built with her own hard-earned money.