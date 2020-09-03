Many questions have been raised on the capability of the Mumbai Police after several loopholes emerged in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A day ago, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the investigation from the very beginning in the case, alleged that the Commissioner of Mumbai Police liked a ‘derogatory tweet’ in her name on Twitter and that allegedly gave out a clear message that Kangana is not safe in the city. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Alleges Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal Are Cocaine Addict, Dare Them to Go Through Blood Test

Now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote about the same tweet in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana and mentioned that if Kangana doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai, she shouldn’t come back to the city from her hometown. Raut criticised the actor’s allegations and said that she insulted the Mumbai Police force despite earning her living from the same city. He wrote, “We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Karan Johar’s New Book For Children: Calls Him, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt Killers of Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana has been wanting to ‘expose the drug-mafia of Bollywood’ ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in the case. However, the actor demanded private security citing that she’s putting both her career and life on stake by revealing the names of the big people from the industry who are involved in the drug business. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh's Throwback Picture With Kangana Ranaut And Sister Rangoli Chandel Goes Viral

After the CP of the Mumbai Police liked a derogatory tweet against Kangana, the actor said that she could no longer trust the Mumbai Police for providing her security. “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia” she wrote.

On Wednesday, however, an official tweet was made from the verified Twitter handle of Mumbai Police dismissing the possibility of the CP liking the tweet that Kangana objected to. The actor didn’t agree though. She wrote, “You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare ..” (sic)

After Raut’s blog in Saamana, Kangana once again took to Twitter and mentioned that Mumbai now feels like ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’. Her tweet read, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” (sic)

