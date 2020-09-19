Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath recently announced the proposal to establish India’s biggest film industry in Noida. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut hailed the decision by tweeting about it. On Saturday morning, the Manikarnika actor took to Twitter to share how the CM’s decision will bring equality in terms of film production and provide more opportunities for employment. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC Latest News: Civic Body Asks Court to Dismiss Actor's Plea Demanding Rs 2 cr as Compensation

Highlighting how the Hindi film industry aka Bollywood dominates the filmmaking business in the country, Kangana said that it’s high time we integrate the forces of all our filmmaking industries and represent our country as one industry. She said, “Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world Folded hands” (sic) Also Read - Sunny Leone Makes a Strange Post After Kangana Ranaut Questions Feminists For Calling Her Sexist in Urmila Matondkar Row

The actor went on to talk about the challenges that the film industry faces. She said that we need to ‘save’ our film industries from ‘terrorism’ that includes nepotism, drug mafia, sexism, piracy, and exploitation. Kangana gave eight pointers and wrote, “We need to save the industry from various terrorists

1) Nepotism terrorism

2) Drug Mafia terrorism

3) Sexism terrorism

4) religious and regional terrorism

5) Foreign films terrorism

6) Piracy terrorism

7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism

8) Talent exploitation terrorism” (sic) Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Soft Porn' Statement: New Feminism Has Come Up in Country

The actor also talked about how the Telugu film industry is expanding its reach by producing quality content and how media hyping a Hollywood film’s release is alarming. She wrote, “People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many Hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2” (sic)

People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2 https://t.co/zB6wkJg1zX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

We need to save the industry from various terrorists

1) Nepotism terrorism

2) Drug Mafia terrorism

3) Sexism terrorism

4) religious and regional terrorism

5) Foreign films terrorism

6) Piracy terrorism

7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism

8) Talent exploitation terrorism — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Kangana has been at the receiving end of many people on social media for her idea of nationalism and statements against her own film industry. The actor has made many posts on Twitter in the past that landed her in some major controversies.