Actor Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National award in the Best Actress category for her films – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. While she played the warrior queen Tani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika, she essayed the role of aging Kabbadi player in Panga. The news broke the internet as soon it was announced and fans started to hail her achievement. However, a certain section of netizens tried to bring out the reaction of the actor Taapsee Pannu and it is hilarious. They even began a meme fest and it will make you go ROFL. In the memes, Taapsee, Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt, and many other celebrities from the film industry are seen upset over Kangana’s win. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film

Check Out Memes Here:

*#KanganaRanaut wins best actress National Film Award* meanwhile other actresses :- pic.twitter.com/wVjG5elixe — SharmaJi (@SharmajiKeTweet) March 22, 2021

#KanganaRanaut won best actress for #Manikarnika nd #Panga nd now these four people wont sleep tonight lma0 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YnDvB1Dmxh — Ankita Thakur (@ankita_thakur2) March 22, 2021

#KanganaRanaut awarded best actress for riding dummy horse at #NationalFilmAwards2019 My reaction : pic.twitter.com/cjY6pk8Dpl — E J A Z💤 (@itsejazzZ) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee won the National award for his performance in the film, Bhonsle. Dhanush won the National award for his performance in the Tamil film Asuran.

