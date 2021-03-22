Actor Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National award in the Best Actress category for her films – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. While she played the warrior queen Tani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika, she essayed the role of aging Kabbadi player in Panga. The news broke the internet as soon it was announced and fans started to hail her achievement. However, a certain section of netizens tried to bring out the reaction of the actor Taapsee Pannu and it is hilarious. They even began a meme fest and it will make you go ROFL. In the memes, Taapsee, Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt, and many other celebrities from the film industry are seen upset over Kangana’s win. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film
Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee won the National award for his performance in the film, Bhonsle. Dhanush won the National award for his performance in the Tamil film Asuran.
Check out the full list of filmy awards here:
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
- Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
- Best Audiography: Khasi
- Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
- Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
- Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
- Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
- Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
- Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)
- Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Lweduh
- Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Tamil Film: Asurab
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders