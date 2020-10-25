Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Sunday morning to wish Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Dussehra. The actor shared pictures of her demolished office in Mumbai and wrote how her house might be broken but its spirit is still alive. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Attacks Aamir Khan For His Old 'Intolerance' Controversy After Being Booked in Sedition Case

The tweet worked as a dig at Raut who has been in a verbal war with the actor after calling her ‘Haramkhor’ on a news channel post-Kangana’s tweet in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The actor’s tweet read, “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Like a Bride Herself at Family Function in a Red Lehenga by Ritu Kumar

Kangana’s property in Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC in September after which she moved High Court and also requested to make Shiv Sena and Sanjay Raut parties in the case. The court is yet to take a decision on the matter.

The act of demolition was criticised widely on social media. In another tweet made a few days back, Kangana compared herself to celebratory warrior Rani Laxmibai and mentioned that she is facing what the queen had faced after the British army tried to destroy her fort for standing up against them. Kangana’s tweets and statements in the media have also led to the registration of FIRs against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading religious hatred and sedition.

The actor has been summoned to record her statement on October 26 and 27.