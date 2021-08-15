Actor Kangana Ranaut wrapped up her upcoming movie Dhaakad and celebrated last night with the film’s team. The actor dolled up in a crisp and sharp look as she opted to wear a corset-like polka dot top with a red and white checkered skirt. Kangana looked absolutely striking in her unconventionally stylish avatar. Her schedule in Budapest has officially come to an end.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Body Transformation: Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal Helps 'Villain 2' Actor Get Into Shape With Diet And Training

Kangana posted several pictures on her Instagram with her team outside a restaurant. She looks stunning as always in her corset-like top and skirt. The actor kept her hair tied up in a bun and wore statement earrings, to add more edge to her overall look.

Check out Kangana pictures here:

Kangana will be seen as “Agent Agni” in her upcoming movie. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen as a negative character in the film.

Dhakaad, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in lead roles. Kangana is all geared up for the release of her biographical film, Thalaivi. The high-edge drama depicts the multiple stages of late former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s life. In the movie, the actor will be seen in retro looks and show the struggles of Jayalalithaa’s life. Not just that, she also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns, and Emergency in her kitty.