Actor Kangana Ranaut has been trying to polish her skills in all aspects of filmmaking. While she has taken a formal course in film direction, she also keeps writing every now and then. In her latest tweet, she has shown how she can write, narrate, shoot, and edit at the same time. The actor has written a beautiful poem titled Aasman in the Hindi language. She posted a small video on Twitter this morning while narrating a few lines in the background. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mirzapur Makers For 'Glorifying Criminals' Over Nikita Tomar Murder Case

Aasman seems to be about a woman’s lost lover who’s trying to explain to her how she needed to keep him close but now it’s too late. The sky is a metaphor for a long lost lover in the poem as he tells the woman how she should have looked up at him to realise how close they were. “… Kabhi socha hai main roz chaand-taare liye teri dehleez par khada hun. Tune kabhi sir uthakar dekha hi nahi, toh tujhe apne hone ka yakeen dilau kaise…” (How do I make you realise my presence when you never even look up to see that I bring all the stars and moons on your doorstep everyday?) Check out the beautiful rendition here: Also Read - Now Police Inquiry Against Kangana Ranaut And Rangoli For 'Defaming' Tablighi Jamaat

Kangana has been living at her house in Manali which gets entirely covered with snow during winters in India. She took to Twitter to share a picture clicked last year during winters showing her garden embracing the white blanket of snow only to bloom a few months later as the cycle of life goes on with the change in weather. Kangana wrote, “picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime” (sic)

picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E7JDvlet7V — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

On the work front, Kangana has begun preparing for her next film titled Tejas in which she plays the role of an airforce pilot. The actor has started training for the film. She shared a few videos and photos from the same on Twitter recently.