International Yoga Day 2021: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actor Kangana Ranaut shared some inspiring stories of her family members and revealed how yoga helped them beat major health problems in life. Kangana, who is an active advocator for mental wellbeing and is a yoga practitioner herself, mentioned that her mother was once diagnosed with a heart problem and was advised of heart surgery, however, she asked her to have faith in yoga. The actor said that after doing yoga for two months, her mother was so healthy and that she never needed any surgery.

Kangana wrote, “…few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family (sic)” Also Read - KRK Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bahrvi Fail', Mocks Her For Passport Controversy | Viral Video

The Thalaivi actor talked about how yoga helped her sister, Rangoli Chandel, get over the trauma that she dealt with after suffering an acid attack when she was young. Kangana revealed that her sister had stopped talking and interacting or showing any kind of emotions in situations, that’s when she decided to take her to yoga classes with her and it started showing results. The actor said that Rangoli started feeling well and there were visible signs of improvement mentally. Kangana wrote, “That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision … I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye …..(sic)”

Kangana went on to talk about her sister-in-law, Ritu, who is a doctor and has been at the forefront of the relief work all this time due to COVID-19. The actor mentioned how she was aversed to any kind of dowry but demanded that Ritu does take care of herself by practising yoga. In a separate Instagram post, Kangana wrote, “Ritu will be a daughter of the house, we vow to provide her most pleasant and loving environment which is also conducive for her growth and happiness but how do I be sure that she continues to have the perception to perceive it all ?

They all looked at me curiously I said would she do Yoga after marriage?

First they seemed underwhelmed at this strange demand and then they all laughed like it was a joke.

But Ritu looked at me and understood that it was not a joke and this meant a lot to me …. (sic)”

The benefits of yoga are beyond any explanation. It has helped in managing pain and provided holistic wellness to patients suffering from the biggest of the diseases. Perform yoga everyday!