The Mumbai Police, that has been facing a wide backlash over their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has now been given the responsibility of probing Kangana Ranaut's connection with drugs. As reported by Mid-Day, the Mumbai Police officer received a letter from the state Home Ministry to inquire about the actor's drug links. The order has been now sent to the Mumbai Crime Branch which has begun its probe soon.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed the same to the daily and revealed that an investigation has been initiated after receiving the orders from the state ministry against Kangana.

Earlier, the state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, told the media in his statement that he was going to order the Mumbai Police to investigate the allegations of drug use against the Manikarnika actor. Deshmukh used the statements from Adhyayan Suman's old interview, in which he alleged that Kangana consumed drugs and also forced him to use them, to explain his grounds for passing the order. Both the actors had dated each other in the early days of their careers in Bollywood.

Deshmukh further added that he was requested by MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik in the state assembly to give orders against Kangana for the investigation.

Meanwhile, another video has emerged from Kangana’s own official Instagram handle in which she could be seen claiming that she was a drug addict once because the ‘Bollywood movie-mafia’ forced her to consume drugs. The video was shared during the lockdown period from her residence in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.