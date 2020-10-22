Actor Kangana Ranaut has received the summons issued by the Mumbai Police against her and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, in a sedition case. The Ranaut sisters were booked for spreading communal hatred with their tweets and interviews and have been called to record their statements on October 26 and 27. Also Read - 'No Bigger Donation Than Kanyadaan'! Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Sister-in-Law Into Her Family, Shares Wedding Video

An official from the Mumbai Police confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror saying, "On the court's order, the police have registered a case and called Kangana and her sister in Bandra police station on Monday and Tuesday to give a statement in the case."

Kangana, who's currently busy with a wedding in the family, took to Twitter to react to the news of the summons. Taking a dig at the Maharashtra government, the actor wrote, "Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi …." (sic)

Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi …. https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

The case was registered last week after a casting director and fitness trainer named Munnawarali Sayyed filed a petition in Bandra’s Magistrate Court alleging that Kangana and Rangoli have been dividing the film industry by bringing religion in all their statements on social media and general conversations. The FIR also included Kangana’s tweet about Mumbai being PoK and a few tweets made in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion), 124 (sedition), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.