Actor Kangana Ranaut has released a new video addressing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his statements in which he indirectly targetted the actor and said that 'ganja fields are in your state'.

In the video shared on Monday, the actor said that a working CM should not have stooped down to the level of demeaning a state just because he is upset with a woman. She said that Thackeray should remember that he is just a government servant and the citizens of Maharashtra 'do not resonate' with him. "I have been called names by the members of the Sonia Sena. Honourable CM of Maharashtra, let me tell you that by using such defamatory language for me and my state, you have shown the entire Maharashtra in a bad light. All this because you are upset with a woman who's of your son's age," said Kangana in the video.

The actor simply wrote ‘Message for Maharashtra government…’ while sharing the video on Twitter.

Message for Maharashtra government… pic.twitter.com/WfxI9EII38 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

On Sunday, while speaking at the Dussehra rally, the CM targetted those who ‘call Mumbai PoK’ and who ‘cry for justice’ to realise that ‘ganja fields are in your state, not in our Maharashtra.’ He objected to the picture being painted by Kangana without taking her name and said, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.”