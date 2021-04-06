Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s fans thrashed TV actor Kishwer Merchant after she highlighted how the Thalaivi actor often appears in public without a face mask amid the rising COVID-19 cases. Taking to Instagram stories, she too hit back at Kangana’s fans and can be heard saying, “I only questioned why Kangana was not wearing a face mask when in public and her fans have been messaging me and saying that I should first win four national awards as Kangana has done and then do the talking.” Also Read - Masks Are Still Important: Google Doodle is Back With An Important Reminder As Covid-19 Cases Surge

She further added that Kangana's fans are messaging her and asking her to not bully and harass the Queen actor. She went on to say how the point was not whether Kangana is a good actor not, but all she asked her to wear a mask. She asked Kangana's fans, "Who's bullying or harassing her?"

On Monday, Kangana was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, where she was seen stepping out of the car sans mask. The video was shared by a paparazzi on Instagram and many netizens along with Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai pointed out that she was without a mask. Suyyash commented, “Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (She is at the forefront of lecturing all)! Dumbness at its best !”

Kishwar also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?”

In another set of photos, Kangana was also spotted sporting a mask as she left the dubbing studio.

The second wave of coronavirus has hit Maharashtra badly and many Bollywood and television celebrities contracted the virus. Some of the names include Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, among many others.