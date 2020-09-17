Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on a news channel on Wednesday night to talk about her ongoing tiff with the Maharashtra government and how the war of words between her and Shiv Sena resulted in the demolition of her office in Mumbai. It all started with Kangana comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who called her a ‘haramkhor ladki‘ on a news channel. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at Kangana Ranaut, Says 'We Stopped Talking But Are Taking Note of Everything'

Now, in her latest interview with Times Now, Kangana addressed the same name-calling and said that she looked up the meaning of that term in the dictionary. The actor said that the term meant someone who doesn’t pay for what he eats and does in life – muftkhor. Kangana said that she’s the highest-paid female actor and has paid close to Rs 15-20 crore as tax alone. Also Read - Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s Office Demolition: It Was a Matter of BMC, Doesn't Concern Shiv Sena

Kangana was quoted saying, “I work with hundreds of people on a film sets, there are a certain number of people who are always working with me, my films release in theatres and provide employment to many people there – I want to know how am I a ‘haramkhor ladki’. I pay tax to the Maharashtra government for my stay and work in Mumbai. I want Sanjay Raut to tell me how does he contribute to the economy.”

Watch Kangana’s most befitting response to ‘H#@MKHOR’ slur. I am the highest paid actress, gave Rs 15-20 cr taxes. My work provides employment to several people: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/gyOvxl5Lwe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Earlier, defending his statement in the media, Raut had said that ‘haramkhor‘ is not an offensive or a derogatory word for a person but it means ‘naughty’ in the Marathi language. “I just said, if you have a problem with Mumbai then don’t come here. The ‘harmkhor‘ remark has also been taken out of context … in Marathi, it means ‘beyimaan‘ or ‘naughty’. I said it in that context,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kangana, in another interview, called actor Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’, thereby creating another uproar in the industry.