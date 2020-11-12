Actor Kangana Ranaut and her family are celebrating the wedding of her brother, Aksht Ranaut, in Udaipur currently. The actor posted a few pictures from the intimate wedding that happened last night in Rajasthan in the presence of immediate family members and a few close friends. The wedding festivities continue to take place and Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram to give a quick glimpse into the same. However, what she wrote in the caption of her post seemed more interesting. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Looks Regal at Brother's Wedding in Her Multicolour Lehenga by Anuradha Vakil - See Latest Pics

Rangoli shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony that showed how everyone is having so much fun in Udaipur. She then took a moment to appreciate her sister's efforts in organising the entire function and planning everything from the scratch for a year in advance. Rangoli mentioned that most Bollywood stars plan a huge destination wedding for themselves, not for their siblings but Kangana always keeps her family first. She added that there's so much more to the actor's personality that's still hidden from the world as people refuse to see her beyond a fiery diva.

The caption on Rangoli's post read, "I know many superstars who will do this kind of regal destination wedding for themselves, I don't know anyone who will do this for her/his sibling…. not only she spent crores but incessantly worked on each and every detail for more than a year, there is so much about Kangana but unfortunately, people only focus on her fiery and courageous side …. her involvement with her surroundings her loving nature is her biggest strength… feeling emotional, feeling very emotional 🥰" (sic)

At the wedding ceremony of her brother, Kangana wore a vibrant lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil. She teamed up her ethnic outfit with statement jewellery by Sabyasachi and styled her look with a lot of red roses in hair. The actor looked absolutely regal and elegant rocking so many colours. For her appearance at the Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, she wore a silver foil-fabric lehenga by Good Earth India.

