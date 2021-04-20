Actor Ranvir Shorey has reacted to Twitter users who called him ‘spineless’ and ‘male version of Kangana Ranaut’. The actor received backlash after he posted a tweet about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Ranvir tweeted, “Kudos to RaGa for sending out the right message by canceling all his rallies, even if it’s in a state he had no hope of winning.”However, his tweet did not go well with the netizens. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Has Mild Symptoms



One user commented, “How are u still alive?? I mean how?? Is it possible to survive without a spine??” The actor reacted with a Hindi proverb and wrote, “You can’t kill a cow by targeting vultures.”

Another person wrote, “You are nothing but bloody male version of Kangana Ranaut, stupid and idiot.” Ranveer responded with a GIF from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, in which Akshay Kumar’s character asks, “Jali na teri (Aren’t you jealous)?”

RaGa cancelling his rallies in Bengal is exactly like Ravir Shorey cancelling promotion of his flopped movies..! — Prof. Q (@staribo) April 18, 2021

And the supreme leader needs to do rallies to win? He should win even if he stays home. No? — Animesh (@ACinindia) April 18, 2021

Last year, one user wrote to him, “Konkona was Right When She Left You.” Giving back to the troll, Ranvir wrote, “No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left.”

Last year, Ranvir also spoke about Kangana. While he agreed that a lot of what she says is ‘for effect’, he questioned the impulse to silence her. He had said, “Both things, like, why are people trying to shut her up? This is not something new, even though she says a lot of sensational things for the effect more than the content. But my point is, it is not new. It is a thing. Actors and actresses say sensational things. Why has it become the national talking point? Why has it moved to headlines and the front page? That was one thing.”