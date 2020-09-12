Actor Kangana Ranaut and her fans are all enraged after the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished parts of her officer in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor moved the high court to file a petition against the demolition. The matter is still subjugated. Now, the actor’s mother, Asha Ranaut, spoke to a news channel and expressed how injustice was done to her daughter by the state government and she was targetted because of being a strong woman. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

In her interview with channel Aaj Tak, Ranaut's mother called out Shiv Sena and said that this is not the party that was established by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. She called the party 'coward' and said that her daughter is paying the price of being an independent woman who never bowed down to anyone and built her office with her own hard-earned money. Asha Ranaut added that most political leaders live off the money of their parents who were also big political leaders but Kangana has worked hard whole her life to achieve what she has and no one has a right to ruin her achievements. Watch her interview here:

Kangana’s mother also expressed concerns over the hatred and life threats she received. She said that her daughter was openly called names by a political leader who also threatened the entire family and the whole country witnessed that.

The actor’s mother said that she is proud of her daughter and has always taught her to be honest and truthful in her life no matter what comes her way.

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel returned to Mumbai on September 9. The BMC demolished their office while they were still on their way back to the city. While the actor has said that her newly built office has got nothing illegal, the BMC, after passing the project and staying silent for four months since its inauguration, claims that she made the illegal alterations to the building.