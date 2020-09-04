Actor Kangana Ranaut drew the ire of many Bollywood celebrities on Twitter after she said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir in a tweet criticising Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane, and Dia Mirza among others took to Twitter to express their love for the city of dreams. While some called the city a symbol of real inclusivity, others mentioned how Kangana should not be demeaning the city where she earns her living from. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: Actor Says Mumbai Feels Like 'PoK' After Sanjay Raut Writes 'Do Not Come Back'

Riteish simply made a three-worded tweet and wrote 'Mumbai Hindustan Hai', while Renuka went on to tag Kangana telling her that it was absolutely 'appalling' to see her drawing such a comparison between a city that's considered the heart of India and PoK.

Her tweet read, “Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It’s appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला Pouting face twitter.com/KanganaTeam/st…” (sic)

Kangana replied to Renuka and mentioned that she was just trying to criticise the administration of the city. “Dear

@renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you Slightly smiling face” (sic), she wrote.

Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But “why Mumbai is feeling like POK” seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Urmila Matondkar, who also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wrote, “Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough

#आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र” (sic)

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

Dia said, “Mumbai meri Jaan Folded hands lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city.” (sic)

Mumbai meri Jaan 🙏🏻 lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020

Even Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a public hero for many helpless people during the pandemic, tweeted in support of the city. He wrote, “मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी।” (sic)

मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी। 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

Actor Swara Bhasker shared a tweet that mentioned that those comparing Mumbai with PoK are the real members of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, a phrase used for defining a collective of bigots.

All this started when Kangana alleged that the Commissioner of Mumbai Police liked a derogatory tweet against her on Twitter while the Mumbai Police tweeted to her denying the allegations. This irked the actor who said that she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai anymore. This made Sanjay Raut telling Kangana in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana that she should not come back to Mumbai from her hometown if she thinks she isn’t safe in the city and that the Mumbai Police can’t ensure her safety anymore. Addressing the same, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” (sic)