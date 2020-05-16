Treating her fans with yet another set of throwback photos, Kangana Ranaut‘s team shared the actor’s photos from her school days in Chandigarh. Kangana is seen posing with her friends on various occasions in the photos. The actor wears a saree and a sachet of Miss Evening in one frame, while in another, she tries to ride a bicycle with two more friends. The pictures show the actor’s candid self and just how stunning she was even when she was years away from being a glamorous diva. Also Read - Bhagyashree Makes Her Tamil Debut in Thalaivi, Says ‘Kangana Ranaut is Extremely Respectful’

The caption of the post itself shares the entire story behind the pictures. It reads, “*True Nostalgia**

That’s what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting ‘Miss Evening’ tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, @___bondie___, @ranitaah and @daminisud. Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below.” (sic) Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute to Her Mom With a Beautiful Poem That Talks About 'Warmth of Womb'

Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel never shy away from speaking about their childhood and growing up days. Earlier, Rangoli shared a few photographs of her sister from the days when she was still a kid. In one of her interviews recently, Rangoli revealed that both she and Kangana had not a very easy childhood because they saw a rift in the family, fights over property and dealt with a father who used to drink a lot back then. Later, while Kangana was growing up, she saw her elder sister surviving an acid attack.