Actor Kangana Ranaut tried to contribute her two cents in the entire discussion around Sadak 2 trailer and the performances of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in their respective films. The two actors have made a place for themselves in the industry and enjoy a good fan following, however, Kangana has been dismissing their talent as nepotistic existence. The actor's team on Twitter called out Ranbir and Alia once again and mentioned that 'their time is up'.

The team also dragged in filmmaker R Balki who recently made a controversial statement asking people to find him 'a better actor than Alia and Ranbir'. Taking a dig at the same, Kangana's team wrote, "Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up." (sic)

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

The trailer of Alia’s latest film Sadak 2 has not been received well by the audience. Many people think that the lobby of actors like Alia and Ranbir who come from film families create fewer opportunities for ‘outsiders’ like Sushant Singh Rajput, thereby, slipping such talented actors into depression and ultimately triggering suicidal tendencies in them.

Earlier, Kangana deemed Alia’s performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy ‘mediocre’ and said that the ‘movie-mafia’ labels such actors as the ‘gifted ones’ that creates an illusion of them being the best among the audience.